Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.06

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE:EDF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE EDF opened at $5.07 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.01 and its 200 day moving average is $4.99. Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $4.14 and a fifty-two week high of $5.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at $336,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 3,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 230,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period.

About Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund

Virtus Stone Harbor Emerging Markets Income Fund (NYSE: EDF) is a closed-end management investment company that seeks to provide high current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in fixed-income securities issued by sovereign, quasi-sovereign and corporate issuers in emerging market countries. The fund’s portfolio is diversified across both hard-currency and local-currency debt instruments, with exposure to regions including Asia, Latin America, Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

