Plato Income Maximiser Limited (PL8) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 15th

Plato Income Maximiser Limited (ASX:PL8 – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 30th will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 38.0%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, March 15th.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.01 and a beta of 0.19.

