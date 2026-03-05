Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 11th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 2.5% increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.
Global X Alternative Income ETF Price Performance
Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $12.58.
About Global X Alternative Income ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Global X Alternative Income ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Receive News & Ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Alternative Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.