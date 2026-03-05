Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 11th

Global X Alternative Income ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 3rd, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of 0.0789 per share on Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. This is a 2.5% increase from Global X Alternative Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

Shares of Global X Alternative Income ETF stock opened at $12.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.01. Global X Alternative Income ETF has a 1 year low of $10.57 and a 1 year high of $12.58.

The Global X Alternative Income ETF (ALTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx SuperDividend Alternatives index. The fund tracks an index consisting of a variety of assets such as equity, debt securities and covered calls. Selected based on high dividend yield and low volatility. ALTY was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

