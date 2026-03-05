Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Grows Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. $GILD

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 528,203 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,182 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences comprises about 0.9% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $58,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GILD. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,364,226 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,233,912,000 after buying an additional 1,893,401 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,207,662 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,231,548,000 after acquiring an additional 727,515 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,150,268,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,521,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,499,098,000 after purchasing an additional 3,394,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 10,467,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,167,221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614,355 shares during the period. 83.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $148.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.00 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $137.52 and its 200 day moving average is $125.43. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.37 and a fifty-two week high of $157.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.55.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.03. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 28.90% and a return on equity of 49.46%. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Gilead Sciences has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.450-8.850 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 46.68%.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.43, for a total transaction of $463,290.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 167,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,910,110.97. This trade represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.44, for a total transaction of $4,324,320.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 120,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,577,278.72. This trade represents a 18.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 309,280 shares of company stock worth $43,935,470 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Daiwa Securities Group raised their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $129.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $140.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a report on Friday, February 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $155.00 price target on the stock. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $156.72.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, founded in 1987 and headquartered in Foster City, California, is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of medicines in areas of high unmet medical need. The company initially built its reputation in antiviral therapies and has since expanded into oncology, cell therapy and inflammatory diseases. Gilead operates a global research and commercial organization, conducting clinical development and selling medicines in markets around the world.

Gilead’s product portfolio is anchored by antiviral therapies for HIV and viral hepatitis.

