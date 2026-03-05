American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. $AXL Stock Position Increased by Highland Peak Capital LLC

Highland Peak Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL – Free Report) by 72.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,909,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 2,066,924 shares during the period. American Axle & Manufacturing makes up about 9.7% of Highland Peak Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Highland Peak Capital LLC owned 4.14% of American Axle & Manufacturing worth $29,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 8.0% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 30,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 2,243 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,524 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,993 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 267.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,383 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,191 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,317 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 5,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 33,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 7,197 shares in the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AXL stock opened at $9.18 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.61. American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.00 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.80 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.85.

AXL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BWS Financial assumed coverage on American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.50 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley set a $7.00 price objective on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, December 8th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing in a report on Monday, December 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.92.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc (NYSE: AXL) is a global designer, engineer and manufacturer of driveline and drivetrain systems and components for light vehicles, commercial trucks and off-highway applications. The company’s core product portfolio includes axles, driveshafts, half-shafts, drive module assemblies and differential gears, as well as advanced metallic and composite structures for electric and hybrid vehicles. AAM’s capabilities also encompass system testing, rapid prototyping and precision machining to support both high-volume production and low-volume, specialty vehicle applications.

Founded in 1994 following the divestiture of the Detroit Axle Division of General Motors, American Axle & Manufacturing completed its initial public offering in 1998.

