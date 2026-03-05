Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 86,254 The Gap, Inc. $GAP

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 86,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,845,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in GAP by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GAP in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of GAP during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of GAP by 0.8% during the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 226,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in GAP by 30.0% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 2,107 shares during the period. 58.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GAP Stock Performance

Shares of GAP stock opened at $27.81 on Thursday. The Gap, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.99 and a 1 year high of $29.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average is $24.89. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

GAP Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.46%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of GAP in a report on Monday, December 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of GAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of GAP from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Guggenheim began coverage on shares of GAP in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.54.

Insider Activity at GAP

In other GAP news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 11,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.81, for a total transaction of $298,663.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 2,753,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,820,074.93. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 3,971 shares of GAP stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total value of $107,375.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 746,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,192,958.24. The trade was a 0.53% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 133,971 shares of company stock valued at $3,629,264 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 30.56% of the company’s stock.

GAP Company Profile

(Free Report)

Gap Inc is a global specialty retailer renowned for its portfolio of apparel and accessories brands, including Gap, Banana Republic, Old Navy and Athleta. The company designs, sources and markets clothing across a broad price range and style spectrum, catering to men, women and children. Its offerings extend from everyday wardrobe essentials such as denim, tees and outerwear to performance and lifestyle pieces, reflecting each brand’s distinct identity and price point.

Founded in San Francisco in 1969 by Donald and Doris Fisher, Gap Inc has grown into one of the world’s largest apparel companies.

Featured Stories

