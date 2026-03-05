Quantbot Technologies LP Acquires 75,240 Shares of Ichor Holdings, Ltd. $ICHR

Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) by 229.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 107,999 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,240 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP owned about 0.31% of Ichor worth $1,892,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Ichor by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 699,511 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,738,000 after buying an additional 225,738 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in Ichor in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,877,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Ichor by 143.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 515,638 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,127,000 after buying an additional 304,228 shares during the period. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ichor during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,866,000. Finally, CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ichor during the 3rd quarter valued at $263,000. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ICHR shares. B. Riley Financial upgraded shares of Ichor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Ichor from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Ichor in a research report on Wednesday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ichor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.57.

In other Ichor news, COO Bruce Ragsdale sold 21,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.66, for a total value of $1,056,566.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 97,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,845.26. This represents a 17.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Marc Haugen sold 19,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total transaction of $987,986.25. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,296,685.35. This represents a 43.24% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 120,259 shares of company stock worth $5,689,250 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

ICHR opened at $46.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.29 and a beta of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.63. Ichor Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.12 and a 12-month high of $55.33.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

