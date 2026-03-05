KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:KNKZF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,044 shares, a decrease of 13.0% from the January 29th total of 8,095 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 880.5 days. Based on an average trading volume of 8 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 880.5 days.

OTCMKTS KNKZF opened at C$90.00 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$85.82 and a 200 day moving average of C$78.69. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of C$79.63 and a twelve month high of C$90.00.

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA is a Germany-based crop science company specializing in the development, production and sale of plant seeds. Founded in 1856 and headquartered in Einbeck, Lower Saxony, KWS has grown from a regional seed trader into one of the world’s leading seed companies. The firm’s core expertise encompasses plant breeding and seed technology, with a strong historical emphasis on sugar beet genetics that has expanded over time to include other key crops.

Today, KWS’s product portfolio covers a range of field crops, including sugar beet, corn, cereals (such as wheat and barley), oilseeds (including rapeseed and sunflower) and pulses (notably peas and beans).

