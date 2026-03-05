Empire Metals (LON:EEE) Shares Up 13% – What’s Next?

Empire Metals Limited (LON:EEE – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 13% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 37.18 and last traded at GBX 36.17. Approximately 4,091,687 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 46% from the average daily volume of 2,793,133 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 32.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 62 price objective on shares of Empire Metals in a research report on Friday, January 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Empire Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 62.
Empire Metals is an exploration and resource development company with a primary focus on developing Pitfield, an emerging giant titanium project in Western Australia.
The high-grade titanium discovery at Pitfield is of unprecedented scale, with airborne surveys identifying a massive, coincident gravity and magnetics anomaly extending over 40km by 8km by 5km deep. Drill results have indicated excellent continuity in grades and consistency of the mineralised beds and confirm that the sandstone beds hold the higher-grade titanium dioxide (TiO?) values within the interbedded succession of sandstones, siltstones and conglomerates.
