Short Interest in Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Drops By 15.2%

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 13th, there was short interest totaling 7,749 shares, a decrease of 15.2% from the January 29th total of 9,137 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NIPOF opened at $521.53 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $521.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $521.53. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a fifty-two week low of $457.29 and a fifty-two week high of $521.53.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on hotel properties across Japan. Established in 2007, the trust is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and trades in the U.S. over-the-counter market under the symbol NIPOF. Its mandate centers on acquiring, owning and leasing mid- to upscale hotel assets, with an emphasis on locations that attract both domestic and international travelers.

The trust’s portfolio spans key urban centers and regional destinations, including properties in Tokyo, Osaka, Kyoto and major resort areas.

