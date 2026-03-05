Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Boosts Holdings in Citigroup Inc. $C

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,499 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,097 shares during the quarter. Citigroup comprises approximately 0.5% of Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $35,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Citigroup by 87.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Howard Hughes Medical Institute purchased a new stake in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Cantu Ernesto Torres sold 43,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.09, for a total value of $4,796,088.57. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 45,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,091,810.15. This trade represents a 48.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on C shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, January 5th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Citigroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Piper Sandler set a $135.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $152.00 target price on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $132.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.25.

Read Our Latest Report on C

Citigroup Stock Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $111.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.50. The company has a market capitalization of $194.77 billion, a PE ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.17. Citigroup Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.51 and a fifty-two week high of $125.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 14th. The company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by $0.16. Citigroup had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.50%.The business had revenue of $19.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Monday, February 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is 34.43%.

Key Headlines Impacting Citigroup

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Citigroup Profile

(Free Report)

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi’s principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.