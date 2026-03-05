Quantbot Technologies LP Lowers Position in Ubiquiti Inc. $UI

Quantbot Technologies LP decreased its position in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 60.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,692 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,070 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Long Walk Management LP purchased a new position in Ubiquiti in the second quarter valued at $28,480,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Ubiquiti by 1,709.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 45,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,423,000 after acquiring an additional 42,781 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of Ubiquiti by 380.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 53,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,882,000 after purchasing an additional 42,092 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 856.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 42,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 38,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ubiquiti by 40.3% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 105,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,928,000 after purchasing an additional 30,420 shares in the last quarter. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Research upgraded Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 29th. BWS Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $720.00 target price on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Ubiquiti from $455.00 to $527.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ubiquiti has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $615.67.

Ubiquiti stock opened at $799.76 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $625.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $616.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.48 and a beta of 1.33. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 52-week low of $255.00 and a 52-week high of $803.59.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $814.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $716.95 million. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 113.21% and a net margin of 29.90%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.28 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 17th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.80%.

Ubiquiti Inc (NYSE: UI) is a U.S.-based technology company that designs and sells networking and wireless communication products for enterprise, service provider and consumer markets. Its product portfolio includes Wi?Fi access points, routers and gateways, managed Ethernet switches, network management software, and IP surveillance systems. Ubiquiti’s offerings are organized under several well?known lines—most notably UniFi for managed LAN/Wi?Fi and networked video, AmpliFi for consumer Wi?Fi, and product families targeting service?provider and point?to?point wireless broadband applications.

The company emphasizes integrated hardware and software solutions, with centralized management and cloud?enabled control as core features of its platform approach.

