Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Stock Up 0.4%

NYSE:NIE opened at $25.31 on Thursday. Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund has a 12 month low of $18.54 and a 12 month high of $26.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.39 and its 200 day moving average is $25.24.

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund Company Profile

Virtus Equity & Convertible Income Fund (NYSE:NIE) is a diversified, closed-end management investment company designed to provide shareholders with a combination of current income and capital appreciation. The fund seeks to achieve its objectives by investing predominantly in convertible securities of U.S. and non-U.S. issuers alongside selected common stocks. Leveraging the hybrid characteristics of convertibles, the fund aims to capture income potential while maintaining exposure to equity market upside.

The fund’s investment strategy centers on a flexible allocation between fixed-income and equity components, with portfolio managers conducting rigorous credit and equity research to identify issuers offering attractive risk-reward profiles.

