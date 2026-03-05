Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) Insider Acquires A$15,400.00 in Stock

Little Green Pharma Ltd (ASX:LGP – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lynch-Bell bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,400.00.
Little Green Pharma Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.29.
Little Green Pharma Company Profile
