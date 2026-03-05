Little Green Pharma (ASX:LGP) Insider Acquires A$15,400.00 in Stock

Little Green Pharma Ltd (ASX:LGP – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lynch-Bell bought 140,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.11 per share, for a total transaction of A$15,400.00.

Little Green Pharma Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.72. The firm has a market cap of $33.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.29.

Get Little Green Pharma alerts:

Little Green Pharma Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Little Green Pharma Ltd engages in the cultivation, production, and distribution of medicinal cannabis products in Australia and internationally. It offers dried cannabis flower medicines, cannabis oils, tinctures, capsules, and APIs. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Little Green Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Little Green Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.