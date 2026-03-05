TKO Group Holdings, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.78 (NYSE:TKO)

TKO Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TKO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.78 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th.

TKO Group has raised its dividend by an average of 0.4%per year over the last three years. TKO Group has a dividend payout ratio of 58.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TKO Group to earn $3.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.0%.

TKO Group Stock Down 1.8%

Shares of TKO Group stock opened at $215.89 on Thursday. TKO Group has a twelve month low of $133.07 and a twelve month high of $226.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.96 and its 200 day moving average is $198.47. The company has a market cap of $42.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.95 and a beta of 0.66.

Insider Activity

TKO Group ( NYSE:TKO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. TKO Group had a net margin of 4.13% and a return on equity of 2.07%. TKO Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that TKO Group will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Seth D. Krauss sold 14,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $2,820,299.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 2,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,970.62. This represents a 86.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Nick Khan sold 37,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.01, for a total value of $7,635,074.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 122,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,066,300.68. The trade was a 23.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 169,563 shares of company stock valued at $34,642,745. Company insiders own 61.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of TKO Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in TKO Group by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. OCONNOR A Distinct Business Unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of TKO Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TKO Group by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of TKO Group by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in TKO Group by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 527,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,042,000 after acquiring an additional 111,649 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

TKO Group Company Profile

TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO) is a global sports and entertainment company formed in 2023 through the combination of two major combat-sports businesses. The company brings together the mixed martial arts organization UFC and the sports entertainment business WWE under a single publicly traded holding company. TKO owns and manages a portfolio of live-event franchises, intellectual property, and media rights centered on combat and sports-entertainment content.

TKO’s core activities include the promotion and production of live events, the licensing and sale of broadcasting and streaming rights, and the development and commercialization of branded consumer products.

Featured Stories

