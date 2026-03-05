IOTA Price Reaches $0.0675 on Major Exchanges (MIOTA)

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. IOTA has a market capitalization of $290.88 million and approximately $12.16 million worth of IOTA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One IOTA coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0675 or 0.00000093 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, IOTA has traded down 4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

IOTA Profile

IOTA (MIOTA) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 25th, 2015. IOTA’s total supply is 4,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,307,397,334 coins. IOTA’s official Twitter account is @iota and its Facebook page is accessible here. IOTA’s official website is www.iota.org. IOTA’s official message board is forum.iota.org. The Reddit community for IOTA is https://reddit.com/r/iota and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

IOTA Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IOTA is an open-source distributed ledger protocol that goes ‘beyond blockchain’ through its core invention of the blockless ‘Tangle’. The IOTA Tangle is a quantum-proof Directed Acyclic Graph, with no fees on transactions & no fixed limit on how many transactions can be confirmed per second in the network. Instead, throughput grows in conjunction with activity in the network; the more activity, the faster the network. Unlike blockchain architecture, IOTA has no separation between users and validators; rather, validation is an intrinsic property of using the ledger, thus avoiding centralization. IOTA is initially focused on serving as the backbone of the emerging Internet-of-Things (IoT). The total supply of IOTA is (3^33 – 1) / 2 = 2,779,530,283,277,761 tokens. This value is optimized for ternary computation – it is the largest possible 33-digit ternary number:111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111,111 (base-3) = 2,779,530,283,277,761 (base-10)The total IOTA token supply was “minted” on the genesis transaction and will never change. It is now impossible for anyone to “mint” or “mine” new IOTA tokens. IOTA uses the International System of Units (or SI units): Discord, Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn, BitcoinTalk, GitHub, RedditWhitepaper”

