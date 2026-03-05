Bittensor (TAO) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $2.03 Billion

Bittensor (TAO) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on March 5th. In the last week, Bittensor has traded up 3.1% against the US dollar. Bittensor has a total market cap of $2.03 billion and $143.51 million worth of Bittensor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bittensor token can currently be purchased for approximately $189.44 or 0.00259923 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bittensor Profile

Bittensor’s launch date was November 1st, 2021. Bittensor’s total supply is 21,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,733,272 tokens. The official website for Bittensor is bittensor.com. Bittensor’s official message board is bittensor.medium.com. Bittensor’s official Twitter account is @opentensor.

Bittensor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bittensor (TAO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Bittensor platform. Bittensor has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 10,732,286.98324733 in circulation. The last known price of Bittensor is 185.29956858 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 249 active market(s) with $170,414,992.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bittensor.com.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bittensor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bittensor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bittensor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

