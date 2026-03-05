Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,008 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,688 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,008 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $24,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Steph & Co. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 290.0% during the third quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 39 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Companies Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 263.6% in the second quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 40 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. 82.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Eli Lilly and Company News

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Positive Sentiment: Shareholders approved Eli Lilly’s acquisition of Ventyx Biosciences, clearing a regulatory/transactional hurdle that extends Lilly’s pipeline and inorganic growth options. Ventyx Merger Approved

Shareholders approved Eli Lilly’s acquisition of Ventyx Biosciences, clearing a regulatory/transactional hurdle that extends Lilly’s pipeline and inorganic growth options. Positive Sentiment: Lilly advanced remternetug (an Alzheimer’s asset) testing in China, broadening its geographic trial footprint and potentially improving future market access in a key region for neurodegenerative therapies. Remternetug China Trial Update

Lilly advanced remternetug (an Alzheimer’s asset) testing in China, broadening its geographic trial footprint and potentially improving future market access in a key region for neurodegenerative therapies. Positive Sentiment: Lilly progressed a new oral diabetes candidate in China (Phase 1 update), supporting continued expansion of its diabetes/GLP-1 franchise beyond injectable offerings. Pipeline diversification can support longer-term revenue growth. Oral Diabetes Drug in China

Lilly progressed a new oral diabetes candidate in China (Phase 1 update), supporting continued expansion of its diabetes/GLP-1 franchise beyond injectable offerings. Pipeline diversification can support longer-term revenue growth. Positive Sentiment: Analyst/market commentary (Zacks) flags Lilly as a strong momentum name and notes elevated investor attention—coverage that can support continued flows and multiple expansion if momentum resumes. Zacks Momentum Coverage

Analyst/market commentary (Zacks) flags Lilly as a strong momentum name and notes elevated investor attention—coverage that can support continued flows and multiple expansion if momentum resumes. Neutral Sentiment: The DIA 2026 Global Annual Meeting will bring cross-sector life-sciences attention to product development themes; this is industry-positive but not a direct LLY catalyst. DIA 2026 Meeting

The DIA 2026 Global Annual Meeting will bring cross-sector life-sciences attention to product development themes; this is industry-positive but not a direct LLY catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Broader market rotation stories (e.g., articles arguing biotech is outperforming AI) could redirect funds into pharma/biotech, a potential tailwind but uncertain for any single name. Biotech vs AI Rotation

Broader market rotation stories (e.g., articles arguing biotech is outperforming AI) could redirect funds into pharma/biotech, a potential tailwind but uncertain for any single name. Neutral Sentiment: Competitor/sector updates (e.g., J&J immunology & neuroscience growth) highlight competitive dynamics in immunology/neuroscience but are not an immediate direct hit to Lilly’s headline momentum. JNJ Sector Update

Competitor/sector updates (e.g., J&J immunology & neuroscience growth) highlight competitive dynamics in immunology/neuroscience but are not an immediate direct hit to Lilly’s headline momentum. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and momentum checks note cooling short-term performance after years of strong gains; concerns about stretched multiples are pressuring sentiment and limiting upside near term. Valuation Check

Valuation and momentum checks note cooling short-term performance after years of strong gains; concerns about stretched multiples are pressuring sentiment and limiting upside near term. Negative Sentiment: Some retail/investing commentary recommends reallocating from Lilly into other “unstoppable” stocks, creating narrative-driven outflows and headline risk for momentum investors. Fool: Alternatives to Lilly

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $1,004.12 on Thursday. Eli Lilly and Company has a one year low of $623.78 and a one year high of $1,133.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,049.25 and a 200 day moving average of $936.91. The company has a market capitalization of $947.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.58.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $7.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.48 by $0.06. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 31.66% and a return on equity of 102.94%. The business had revenue of $19.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.32 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 33.500-35.000 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 13th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 13th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is presently 30.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on LLY shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $775.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,290.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,300.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Leerink Partners upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,234.00 to $1,296.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $1,070.00 price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Wednesday, December 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,229.59.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE: LLY) is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

