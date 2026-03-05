Handelsbanken Fonder AB Grows Stake in Amkor Technology, Inc. $AMKR

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 56.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMKR. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Amkor Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 72.1% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amkor Technology by 1,050.4% during the second quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,369 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 61.8% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amkor Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. B. Riley Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Amkor Technology from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.86.

Amkor Technology Price Performance

Shares of AMKR opened at $45.77 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $48.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.63. The company has a market capitalization of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.31 and a beta of 1.94. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.03 and a fifty-two week high of $57.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 5.57%.The company’s revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. Amkor Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.180-0.280 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.0835 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.85%.

Insider Activity

In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Kevin K. Engel sold 12,500 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.75, for a total value of $609,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,958.75. The trade was a 80.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gil C. Tily sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.44, for a total transaction of $928,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 123,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,749,550.64. This trade represents a 13.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 98,500 shares of company stock worth $4,720,685. 26.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amkor Technology, Inc (NASDAQ:AMKR) is a leading provider of outsourced semiconductor packaging and test (OSAT) services, supporting integrated device manufacturers and semiconductor foundries worldwide. The company offers a broad range of advanced packaging solutions, including wafer bumping, flip chip, system-in-package and ball grid array technologies, designed to meet the performance, power and form-factor demands of applications across consumer electronics, automotive, communications and industrial markets.

In addition to packaging, Amkor delivers comprehensive test services such as wafer probing, final test, system-level test and digital, analog and mixed-signal testing, enabling customers to accelerate time-to-market and reduce total costs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.