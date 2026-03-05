APi Group Corporation $APG Shares Bought by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG – Free Report) by 58.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 56,297 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,732 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in APi Group were worth $1,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APG. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in APi Group in the first quarter worth about $650,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of APi Group by 73.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,369,000 after purchasing an additional 75,490 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $475,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System bought a new position in APi Group during the 2nd quarter worth $2,946,000. Institutional investors own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: SouthernSun Asset Management highlighted APi Group as having a “long runway for double?digit EPS growth” in its Q4 2025 SMID Cap letter — a fundamental, long?term positive signal that could support upside expectations for APG. What Offers Api Group Corp. (APG) a Long Runway for Double-Digit EPS Growth?

APi Group stock opened at $43.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.69. APi Group Corporation has a 1 year low of $20.50 and a 1 year high of $46.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.50.

APi Group (NYSE:APG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. APi Group had a return on equity of 37.92% and a net margin of 3.70%.The company’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that APi Group Corporation will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Ian G. H. Ashken sold 114,409 shares of APi Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.12, for a total value of $4,933,316.08. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 10,633,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,530,749.60. This trade represents a 1.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Louis Lambert sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.71, for a total transaction of $983,620.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president owned 16,148 shares in the company, valued at $721,977.08. This represents a 57.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 682,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,693,385. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

APG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on APi Group from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. CJS Securities raised shares of APi Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 11th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of APi Group from $44.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on APi Group from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on APi Group from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.57.

APi Group Corp. is a global specialty contractor that provides fire protection, security, mechanical insulation and energy services to commercial, industrial and institutional clients. Headquartered in New Brighton, Minnesota, the company designs, installs, inspects, tests, maintains and repairs a wide range of safety and infrastructure systems. Through its network of operating subsidiaries, APi Group delivers end-to-end solutions for new construction, facility renovations and ongoing maintenance requirements.

Its service portfolio spans life safety and industrial services—such as fire suppression systems, fire alarms and emergency lighting—and specialized offerings including technical insulation, access solutions, passive fire protection and energy efficiency upgrades.

