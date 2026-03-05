Quantbot Technologies LP Boosts Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 337.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,446 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 6,515 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 718.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 777,200 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $182,626,000 after acquiring an additional 300,100 shares during the period. M&G PLC boosted its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter. M&G PLC now owns 556,285 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $130,727,000 after acquiring an additional 184,520 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,460,762 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $343,250,000 after acquiring an additional 163,861 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,267 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $23,686,000 after acquiring an additional 8,449 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LNG. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $283.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $282.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $277.00 to $301.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $236.00 price target on shares of Cheniere Energy and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.83.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LNG opened at $249.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $210.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.69. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.20 and a 12-month high of $255.78.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The energy company reported $10.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.90 by $6.78. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $5.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.14%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, February 26th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Cheniere Energy News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cheniere Energy this week:

About Cheniere Energy

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company’s core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long?term and short?term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere’s principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.