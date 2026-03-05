Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $436.14 Million Stake in The Mosaic Company $MOS

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) by 11.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,576,151 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,285,883 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 3.96% of Mosaic worth $436,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOS. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 172.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Mosaic by 169.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 956 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 650.0% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Rexford Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Mosaic in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,819.0% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. 77.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. HSBC cut their target price on Mosaic from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 24th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce decreased their price objective on Mosaic from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.94.

Mosaic Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of MOS stock opened at $26.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.41, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.36 and a 200-day moving average of $28.61. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $22.36 and a 12-month high of $38.23.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.26). Mosaic had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. Mosaic’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.07%.

About Mosaic

Mosaic Co is one of the world’s leading producers and marketers of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company’s primary business activities center on the extraction, processing and distribution of phosphate rock, phosphate-based fertilizers and potash products. These core nutrients are essential components in modern agriculture, supporting crop yields and soil health across a range of farming applications.

In its phosphate segment, Mosaic operates mining and production facilities that convert phosphate rock into concentrated phosphates, finished phosphate fertilizers and feed phosphates for animal nutrition.

See Also

