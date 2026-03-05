Cambria Investment Management L.P. Acquires New Position in Amphenol Corporation $APH

Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 4,515 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 82.6% in the third quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 199 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in Amphenol during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Howard Hughes Medical Institute bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter valued at $31,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 515,281 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.27, for a total value of $75,885,432.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares in the company, valued at $283,863,955.89. This trade represents a 21.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on APH shares. Fox Advisors reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Truist Financial set a $182.00 price target on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, January 13th. Evercore reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective (up from $156.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, US Capital Advisors set a $165.00 target price on Amphenol in a research report on Friday, January 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $151.38.

Amphenol Price Performance

Shares of APH stock opened at $132.86 on Thursday. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $56.45 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $144.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.46.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.19 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 35.57%. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. Amphenol has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.910-0.930 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation (NYSE: APH) is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

