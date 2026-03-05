Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $521.21 Million Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,213,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.21% of Philip Morris International worth $521,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.3% in the third quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV boosted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 10,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the third quarter. Managed Asset Portfolios LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Griffith & Werner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the third quarter worth $352,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 41.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Philip Morris International

In related news, CFO Emmanuel Babeau sold 33,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.61, for a total value of $6,138,418.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 164,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,868,125.43. This trade represents a 17.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jacek Olczak sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.18, for a total transaction of $14,574,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 632,344 shares in the company, valued at $115,200,429.92. This trade represents a 11.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.83.

Philip Morris International Stock Up 0.5%

Philip Morris International stock opened at $178.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $174.83 and a 200-day moving average of $164.05. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.11 and a twelve month high of $191.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $278.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.38.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 6th. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.70. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.40 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 12.09% and a negative return on equity of 130.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Philip Morris International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.800-1.850 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 8.380-8.530 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 26th were given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 26th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

(Free Report)

Philip Morris International Inc (NYSE: PM) is a global tobacco company that manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products and a growing portfolio of smoke-free alternatives for adult smokers. The firm traces its corporate roots to the 19th century Philip Morris enterprise and was established as an independent, publicly traded company following a 2008 separation from what is now Altria. Since the spin-off, the company has focused on serving international markets outside the United States.

PMI’s product mix includes traditional combustible cigarettes as well as smoke-free offerings such as heated tobacco systems and other reduced-risk products.

