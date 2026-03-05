Quantbot Technologies LP Purchases New Shares in Fortive Corporation $FTV

Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Fortive Corporation (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 35,197 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,724,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Fortive by 46.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Fortive by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Fortive by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Fortive by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Locust Wood Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its position in shares of Fortive by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 7,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on FTV shares. Robert W. Baird set a $65.00 price target on shares of Fortive in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortive from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Mizuho reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $51.00 price target (down from $54.00) on shares of Fortive in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Fortive from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.85.

Shares of FTV opened at $58.03 on Thursday. Fortive Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.34 and a 1 year high of $78.72. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.28 and a 200-day moving average of $52.51.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Fortive had a net margin of 12.48% and a return on equity of 11.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Fortive has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.900-3.000 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Corporation will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.87%.

In other news, Director Kate Mitchell sold 7,131 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.34, for a total value of $416,022.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 31,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,753.50. This represents a 18.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fortive Corporation (NYSE: FTV) is a diversified industrial technology company headquartered in Everett, Washington. The company was created through a spin?off from Danaher Corporation in 2016 and has since focused on building a portfolio of professional instrumentation and industrial technology businesses. In 2020 Fortive completed a further portfolio separation with the spin?off of Vontier, concentrating Fortive’s activities on higher?margin instrumentation, software and services.

Fortive’s operations center on professional test and measurement, sensing and monitoring, software?enabled solutions, and lifecycle services that support industrial and commercial customers.

