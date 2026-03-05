Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN) Price Target Raised to $44.00

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Scotiabank from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. Scotiabank currently has a sector perform rating on the mining company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Buenaventura Mining in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Zacks Research raised Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Buenaventura Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Buenaventura Mining currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.00.

Get Buenaventura Mining alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Buenaventura Mining

Buenaventura Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Buenaventura Mining stock opened at $39.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.54. Buenaventura Mining has a one year low of $12.56 and a one year high of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The mining company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $1.03. The firm had revenue of $623.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.60 million. Buenaventura Mining had a net margin of 45.17% and a return on equity of 21.09%. Research analysts expect that Buenaventura Mining will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the 4th quarter worth about $1,401,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 17,857 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Buenaventura Mining by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 85,350 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 7,985 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Buenaventura Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $1,847,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Buenaventura Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,641,000.

Buenaventura Mining Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. (NYSE: BVN) is one of Peru’s leading precious metals producers, primarily engaged in the exploration, development and operation of gold, silver and base metal mines. Headquartered in Lima, the company’s core activities cover the entire mining cycle from concession acquisition and project evaluation to extraction, milling and metal refining. Buenaventura also holds interests in smelting, refining and trading services, enabling it to market its products both domestically and internationally.

The company’s principal assets include several operating mines in Peru such as Uchucchacua (silver-lead-zinc), Orcopampa (gold-silver) and the Tambomayo gold mine.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Buenaventura Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buenaventura Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.