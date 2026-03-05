SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN) & Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR) Critical Contrast

Triller Group (NASDAQ:ILLR – Get Free Report) and SoundHound AI (NASDAQ:SOUN – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Triller Group and SoundHound AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Triller Group N/A N/A N/A SoundHound AI -8.71% -3.63% -2.30%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Triller Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.3% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.8% of Triller Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of SoundHound AI shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Triller Group has a beta of -1.72, indicating that its share price is 272% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SoundHound AI has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Triller Group and SoundHound AI”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Triller Group $56.68 million 0.49 -$49.21 million ($0.83) -0.22 SoundHound AI $168.92 million 20.29 -$14.01 million ($0.05) -163.20

SoundHound AI has higher revenue and earnings than Triller Group. SoundHound AI is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Triller Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Triller Group and SoundHound AI, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Triller Group 0 0 0 0 0.00 SoundHound AI 1 3 5 1 2.60

SoundHound AI has a consensus price target of $14.93, suggesting a potential upside of 82.95%. Given SoundHound AI’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe SoundHound AI is more favorable than Triller Group.

Summary

SoundHound AI beats Triller Group on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Triller Group

Triller Group Inc is a us-based company that operates its businesses through Triller Corp which operates as a technology platform and AGBA Group Holding Limited operates as an insurance and wealth distribution platform

About SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI, Inc. develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant. The company's products also include CaiNET software that uses machine learning to enhance how domains work together to handle queries; CaiLAN software that arbitrates responses so users get answers from the right domain; Dynamic Interaction a real-time, multimodal customer service interface; Smart Ordering which offers an easy-to-understand voice assistant for restaurants; Employee Assist; automatic speech recognition; natural language understanding; wake words; custom domains; text-to-speech; and embedded voice solutions. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

