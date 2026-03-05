Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $24.5556.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ALHC shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Alignment Healthcare from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Friday, January 30th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, insider Andreas P. Wagner sold 21,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.62, for a total value of $393,217.16. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 148,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,768,551.94. This represents a 12.44% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.63, for a total value of $618,900.00. Following the sale, the president owned 997,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,568,419.45. This represents a 2.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,147,056 shares of company stock valued at $42,192,787. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 87.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 37,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.19% of the company’s stock.

Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $18.88 on Friday. Alignment Healthcare has a 52 week low of $11.63 and a 52 week high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,886.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.63.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 0.49% and a negative net margin of 0.02%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Alignment Healthcare will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc (NASDAQ: ALHC) is a health care company specializing in value-based care for Medicare Advantage beneficiaries. The company leverages an integrated care model that combines in-home clinical services, telehealth capabilities and digital health tools to manage chronic conditions, improve outcomes and enhance patient experience.

At the core of Alignment Healthcare’s approach is a proprietary technology platform that aggregates real-time clinical and claims data to support preventive care, risk stratification and personalized care plans.

