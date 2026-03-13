Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Position in Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,312 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,924 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.09% of Johnson Controls International worth $62,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson Controls International by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,934,000 after purchasing an additional 48,932 shares during the period. Winthrop Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 10,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after buying an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,535,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $828,526,000 after buying an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Inc. CA lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 31.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 74,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 17,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of JCI opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Johnson Controls International plc has a 1-year low of $68.03 and a 1-year high of $146.49. The stock has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.19.

Johnson Controls International Announces Dividend

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $5.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.64 billion. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 17.15% and a net margin of 14.17%.Johnson Controls International’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 EPS. Johnson Controls International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.700-4.700 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.110-1.110 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.13%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Johnson Controls International from $149.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $132.00 price objective on Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. HSBC raised their target price on Johnson Controls International from $79.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 24th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.53.

Insider Activity at Johnson Controls International

In related news, VP Todd M. Grabowski sold 6,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $816,145.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 34,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,699,376.40. This trade represents a 14.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,600 shares of Johnson Controls International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.56, for a total value of $513,216.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 24,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,460,358.88. This represents a 12.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi?industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company’s core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building?related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls’ product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air?conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

