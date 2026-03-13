Mackenzie Financial Corp Has $43.42 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares $GLD

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,142 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,623 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $43,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31,232.8% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,922,406 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $890,837,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,079 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $556,282,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 108.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,077,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $327,500,000 after buying an additional 559,507 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,508,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,996,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SPDR Gold Shares

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $466.88 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $453.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $397.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $271.55 and a 12-month high of $509.70.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

