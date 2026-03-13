Mackenzie Financial Corp Purchases 226,273 Shares of Roblox Corporation $RBLX

Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Roblox Corporation (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 584.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 264,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226,273 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Roblox were worth $36,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roblox by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,963,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,611,000 after buying an additional 619,048 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC increased its stake in Roblox by 859.4% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,901,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 3.2% during the third quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC now owns 74,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Tabor Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Roblox during the third quarter valued at about $1,755,000. Finally, BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 75.4% in the third quarter. BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after acquiring an additional 17,200 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.45, for a total value of $577,150.00. Following the sale, the director owned 256,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,170,521.60. The trade was a 2.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew D. Kaufman sold 30,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $2,181,970.10. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 307,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,322,656.95. The trade was a 8.90% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 703,144 shares of company stock worth $51,681,640. Company insiders own 12.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBLX stock opened at $56.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.34 and a beta of 1.62. Roblox Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.10 and a 12-month high of $150.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.10.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 304.42% and a negative net margin of 21.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 122.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Roblox Corporation will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Freedom Capital raised Roblox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. B. Riley Financial assumed coverage on Roblox in a research note on Tuesday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Roblox from $180.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Roblox from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $117.35.

Roblox Corporation operates Roblox, a user-generated online platform that enables people to create, share and monetize immersive 3D experiences and games. The core offering centers on Roblox Studio, a development environment that allows independent creators and studios to design interactive worlds using the company’s building tools and scripting language. Content on the platform spans games, virtual hangouts, branded experiences and live events, all delivered through a persistent social environment.

Roblox’s business model is built around its virtual economy and creator ecosystem.

