Carrier Global Corporation $CARR Shares Purchased by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Carrier Global Corporation (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 544,054 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 64,848 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Carrier Global worth $32,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Carrier Global by 74.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 616,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,797,000 after purchasing an additional 263,086 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 851.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 111,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,638,000 after purchasing an additional 99,500 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Sarl boosted its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital International Sarl now owns 842,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,304,000 after purchasing an additional 50,325 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,247,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after buying an additional 132,124 shares during the period. Finally, Causeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carrier Global during the 3rd quarter worth $87,549,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Stock Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE CARR opened at $56.38 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Carrier Global Corporation has a 12-month low of $50.24 and a 12-month high of $81.09. The company has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.32.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). Carrier Global had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 6.82%.The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Carrier Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.800 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Carrier Global Corporation will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Carrier Global from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. CICC Research lowered their price target on Carrier Global from $76.85 to $69.78 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.82.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation is a leading global provider of heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire and security, and building automation solutions. The company designs, manufactures and sells a broad portfolio of products that includes air conditioners, furnaces, heat pumps, chillers, rooftop units, commercial refrigeration systems, fire and smoke detection and suppression systems, security sensors and access controls, and a range of building controls and analytics software.

