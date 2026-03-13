PTC Inc. $PTC Position Trimmed by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 195,764 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,433 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.16% of PTC worth $39,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of PTC by 3.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $387,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in PTC by 12.8% during the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 653 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in PTC during the second quarter worth approximately $283,000. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Trading Down 1.0%

PTC stock opened at $157.46 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.38 and a 52 week high of $219.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $160.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PTC ( NASDAQ:PTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $685.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $635.44 million. PTC had a net margin of 28.86% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. PTC has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.930-2.540 EPS. Research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 240 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.10, for a total transaction of $38,664.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 22,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,579,803.10. The trade was a 1.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PTC shares. KeyCorp set a $210.00 price target on PTC in a report on Thursday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $205.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Citigroup decreased their target price on PTC from $181.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 6th. Wall Street Zen lowered PTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on PTC from $219.00 to $189.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.08.

PTC Profile

PTC Inc (NASDAQ: PTC) is a global technology company that develops software and services to help manufacturers design, operate, and service physical products. Founded in 1985 as Parametric Technology Corporation, PTC pioneered parametric, feature-based CAD with its Pro/ENGINEER product (now marketed as Creo) and has since expanded its portfolio to address product lifecycle management, Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality (AR) and industrial connectivity.

Key product lines include Creo for 3D CAD; Windchill for product lifecycle management (PLM); ThingWorx, an IoT platform for connecting devices and building industrial applications; Vuforia, an AR platform for creating immersive service and training experiences; and Kepware, a suite for industrial connectivity and protocol translation.

