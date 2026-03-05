Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David Duffield Sells 107,500 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,118,585.60. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Workday Stock Down 0.4%
Workday stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.76 and a fifty-two week high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.95 and its 200-day moving average is $210.11.
Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.
- Positive Sentiment: Jim Cramer praised Workday’s new CEO as “terrific,” a positive media endorsement that can boost investor sentiment and short-term demand for WDAY. Jim Cramer Considers Workday’s New CEO “Terrific”
- Positive Sentiment: Recent sessions saw sharp bargain-hunting after a prior selloff, with Workday rallying ~7% on buying interest — technical/flow-driven upside that can attract momentum and short-covering. Workday (WDAY) Climbs 7.2% on Bargain-Hunting
- Neutral Sentiment: Broader market jitters — stubborn inflation and higher-for-longer rate expectations — remain a headwind for growth/software stocks; this macro backdrop could cap upside even as bargain-hunting drives short-term rallies. US Stock Market Today S&P 500 Futures Edge Lower On Stubborn Inflation Jitters
- Neutral Sentiment: Competition note: Fortune reports French AI startup Pigment approaching $100M ARR and targeting planning/analytics customers — a longer-term competitive development to monitor but not an immediate earnings threat. The French AI startup gunning for Workday, Oracle, and SAP
- Negative Sentiment: Major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 107,500 shares (~$14.45M) and cut his stake by ~50%, a large insider sale that can be read negatively by the market (reduced insider ownership and possible signal of liquidity/positioning). SEC Filing — Duffield Sale
- Negative Sentiment: Earlier commentary from Jim Cramer labeled Workday “an old favorite, but not anymore,” reflecting negative sentiment following February’s sharp pullback — a reminder that some influential voices remain skeptical. Jim Cramer on Workday: “An Old Favorite, But Not Anymore”
WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.19.
Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.
The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.
