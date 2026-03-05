Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) Major Shareholder David Duffield Sells 107,500 Shares of Stock

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) major shareholder David Duffield sold 107,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 105,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,118,585.60. This trade represents a 50.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Workday Stock Down 0.4%

Workday stock opened at $143.04 on Thursday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.76 and a fifty-two week high of $276.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.62 billion, a PE ratio of 55.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $174.95 and its 200-day moving average is $210.11.

Get Workday alerts:

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.15. Workday had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.26%.The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Key Workday News

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Workday during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. DT Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JPL Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Here are the key news stories impacting Workday this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WDAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Workday from $204.00 to $182.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $280.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 24th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Workday from $285.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fifteen have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.19.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on WDAY

Workday Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Workday, Inc (NASDAQ: WDAY) is a provider of cloud-based enterprise applications focused on human capital management (HCM) and financial management. Founded in 2005 by Dave Duffield and Aneel Bhusri following their tenure at PeopleSoft, the company develops software-as-a-service solutions that help organizations manage workforce and financial processes in a unified, cloud-native environment. Workday’s platform emphasizes continuous updates, data security, and a configurable architecture aimed at large and mid-sized enterprises.

The company’s product portfolio centers on Workday Human Capital Management and Workday Financial Management, with additional offerings for payroll, talent management, workforce planning and analytics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.