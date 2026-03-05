Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) Director Bruce Booth Sells 81,866 Shares of Stock

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.13, for a total value of $7,378,582.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 675,341 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,868,484.33. The trade was a 10.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Bruce Booth also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 12th, Bruce Booth sold 678 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total transaction of $61,725.12.

On Thursday, December 11th, Bruce Booth sold 6,101 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.23, for a total transaction of $556,594.23.

On Wednesday, December 10th, Bruce Booth sold 229,809 shares of Kymera Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.73, for a total transaction of $21,080,379.57.

Kymera Therapeutics Stock Performance

Kymera Therapeutics stock opened at $86.11 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.40 and a beta of 2.20. Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.44 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.40.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Kymera Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KYMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.97) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $2.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.80 million. Kymera Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.71% and a negative net margin of 794.04%.The business’s revenue was down 60.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.88) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KYMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $71.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $114.00 target price on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 8th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Kymera Therapeutics from $90.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Kymera Therapeutics from $70.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kymera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.50.

Trending Headlines about Kymera Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Kymera Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS raised its price target sharply (from $90 to $128) and kept a Buy rating, citing pipeline progress; the lift represents material upside from current levels and is a primary reason for today’s upward move. UBS price target raise

UBS raised its price target sharply (from $90 to $128) and kept a Buy rating, citing pipeline progress; the lift represents material upside from current levels and is a primary reason for today’s upward move. Positive Sentiment: AmericanBankingNews reports a price-target increase to $100 and notes UBS commentary that KYMR stock is expected to rise — additional analyst attention supporting buying interest. Price Target Raised to $100.00

AmericanBankingNews reports a price-target increase to $100 and notes UBS commentary that KYMR stock is expected to rise — additional analyst attention supporting buying interest. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and balance-sheet strength highlighted in recent coverage: Seeking Alpha notes Kymera’s $1.6B cash position and that management is aggressively funding mid?stage advancement of KT?621 and KT?579 — these program milestones (KT?579 data in 2H26; KT?621 Phase 2b readouts in 2027) are key longer?term catalysts. Pipeline enters defining clinical phase

Pipeline and balance-sheet strength highlighted in recent coverage: Seeking Alpha notes Kymera’s $1.6B cash position and that management is aggressively funding mid?stage advancement of KT?621 and KT?579 — these program milestones (KT?579 data in 2H26; KT?621 Phase 2b readouts in 2027) are key longer?term catalysts. Positive Sentiment: Broader media roundup (The Globe and Mail) flags Kymera among healthcare names receiving bullish analyst attention, reinforcing momentum from the UBS call. Analysts are bullish

Broader media roundup (The Globe and Mail) flags Kymera among healthcare names receiving bullish analyst attention, reinforcing momentum from the UBS call. Neutral Sentiment: Market context: KYMR opened near $86.11 today, sits well above its 200?day moving average and below its 52?week high — technicals support further upside but imply volatility (beta ~2.2).

Market context: KYMR opened near $86.11 today, sits well above its 200?day moving average and below its 52?week high — technicals support further upside but imply volatility (beta ~2.2). Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling disclosed in multiple Form 4 filings: Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares (~$7.38M at ~$90). Such a sizable director sale can be interpreted as material profit?taking and may cap near?term upside. Booth Form 4

Large insider selling disclosed in multiple Form 4 filings: Director Bruce Booth sold 81,866 shares (~$7.38M at ~$90). Such a sizable director sale can be interpreted as material profit?taking and may cap near?term upside. Negative Sentiment: Multiple senior execs (CFO Bruce Jacobs, COO Jeremy Chadwick, insider Jared Gollob) sold shares across March 2–4 at ~$85–$89, reducing positions by a few percent each. Repeated executive sales may raise governance/market?sentiment concerns despite the company’s cash runway. Exec filings

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kymera Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 8,657,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,620,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,813 shares in the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,474,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,124,747 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,267,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,685,000 after acquiring an additional 845,922 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Kymera Therapeutics by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,159,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BVF Inc. IL increased its stake in shares of Kymera Therapeutics by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 5,502,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,138,000 after purchasing an additional 340,909 shares during the last quarter.

About Kymera Therapeutics

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts, focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of small?molecule therapies that harness the body’s natural protein homeostasis pathways. Since its founding in 2016, Kymera has pursued a targeted protein degradation platform designed to identify and selectively eliminate disease?causing proteins. The company’s proprietary Pegasus™ platform integrates insights from ubiquitin biology and medicinal chemistry to advance novel degrader candidates across a range of therapeutic areas.

The company’s pipeline emphasizes immunology and oncology.

