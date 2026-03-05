Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR) executives said the firearms market remained challenging in 2025, but emphasized that new product launches and ongoing operational changes helped the company post sales growth and gain momentum heading into 2026.

Management frames 2025 as a transition year amid industry headwinds

CEO Todd Seifert, who marked one year in the role, described 2025 as “a difficult year for the firearms industry and for consumer durables more broadly,” citing inflationary pressure, constrained discretionary spending, and demand normalization after several elevated years.

Seifert said the company undertook major internal initiatives during the year, including a “top-to-bottom review of the business,” strengthening its product pipeline, capacity expansion in Hebron, Kentucky, increased capital spending commitments, and inventory rationalization and product repositioning.

Despite a “4.1% decrease in adjusted NICS” in the period Seifert referenced, he said estimated sell-through of Ruger products through distribution increased 4.5% from 2024. Management also said the company delivered top-line growth versus 2024 and ended the year with “strong underlying demand.”

Quarterly sales rise, but earnings decline; company details adjusted results

Chief Financial Officer Tom Dineen reported fourth-quarter net sales increased 3.6% to $151 million compared with $146 million in the prior-year period. Diluted earnings were $0.21 per share, down from $0.62 per share in the corresponding period of 2024. On an adjusted basis, excluding expenses related to shareholder rights issues and senior leadership transition, fourth-quarter diluted earnings were $0.26 per share.

For the full year, Dineen said net sales increased 1.9% to $546 million compared with $536 million in 2024. The company reported a net loss of $0.27 per share, compared with diluted earnings of $1.77 per share in the prior year.

Dineen said 2025 results were adversely impacted by actions taken in the second quarter, when the company “rationalized and price repositioned several product lines,” reduced the number of models offered, and implemented an organizational realignment. Excluding non-recurring expenses, adjusted diluted earnings for 2025 were $0.84 per share. He added that 2024 adjusted diluted earnings were $1.86 per share, excluding a $1.5 million reduction-in-force expense and CEO search and transition costs.

Balance sheet, cash flow, and shareholder returns

As of Dec. 31, 2025, Ruger’s cash and short-term investments totaled $93 million, with short-term investments held in U.S. Treasury bills and a Treasury-only money market fund maturing within one year, according to Dineen. He said the company ended the year with a current ratio of 3.9 to 1 and no debt.

Ruger generated $16 million of cash from operations in the fourth quarter and $54 million for the full year, Dineen said. Capital expenditures totaled $31 million in 2025, including $15 million for the Anderson acquisition in Hebron, Kentucky.

Dineen also detailed shareholder returns in 2025, saying the company returned $36 million via dividends and repurchases:

$10 million through quarterly dividends

$26 million through repurchasing 733,000 shares at an average price of $35.60 per share

The board declared a dividend of $0.08 per share for the fourth quarter for shareholders of record as of March 16, 2026, payable March 31, 2026. Dineen said the dividend equates to 40% of net income.

Product launches and margin priorities for 2026

Seifert attributed 2025 top-line growth to product innovation, saying Ruger launched 65 new models during the fourth quarter alone, including three new platforms: the Glenfield by Ruger rifle, the Red Label III shotgun, and the Harrier rifle. He also cited expansions in the American Rifle Gen Two family and the RXM lineup.

In the Q&A session, Seifert said new products introduced within the last two years accounted for 35% of fourth-quarter sales, which he said reflected that the company’s focus on new products and placement “is resonating with our customers” and supporting retail sell-through. He also said the company was seeing good demand early in 2026 based on information from partners and the impact of recent introductions.

On gross margin, Seifert told analysts the company would continue to evaluate its operational footprint and product lines, investing in areas “where we have demand in excess of capacity” while aligning headcount away from legacy lines with waning demand. He added that new product introductions typically support higher pricing, and said the company planned to focus on both cost alignment and pricing-supported introductions through 2026.

Discussing Hebron, Kentucky, Seifert said Ruger began shipping products from the facility in the last week of 2025, and management had already increased planned production and sales for 2026 based on market response. He said the company was in the process of increasing headcount and output at Hebron.

Responding to a question about mix, Seifert said new product ramps can start with lower margins until production reaches full rate, with margins improving over time. He pointed to the 10/22 refresh as an example of that dynamic, while also noting that higher-demand lines such as Gen Two and Marlin saw price actions during the year and continued strong demand.

Accessories expansion, capital allocation, and board refresh

Management reiterated accessories as a strategic focus, with Seifert calling accessories a higher-margin opportunity that can deepen customer engagement. In Q&A, Seifert said Ruger is evaluating which accessories make sense to develop around major firearm platforms and plans to work more closely with distributor and retail partners on product mix, with an expectation of increasing the number of retail “doors” carrying Ruger accessories in coming months.

On capacity and “right-sizing,” Seifert said Ruger continues to monitor facilities and align investments—through additional shifts, headcount, and capital expenditures—across its four gun facilities, particularly for lines with increased demand such as Gen Two, Marlin, 10/22, and RXM.

Regarding capital allocation, Seifert said the company prioritizes investing in the business to increase output, and described the company’s approach to M&A as strategic and opportunistic, citing the Anderson acquisition as an example. On buybacks, he said decisions depend on the best use of cash, adding that “given our product roadmap,” he viewed continued investment in new products as the best use of cash at present.

Seifert also highlighted corporate governance updates, noting Ruger added three new board members and that, as of the annual meeting, the board will have nine directors, eight of whom are independent. He said five directors have joined within the past year as part of a multi-year board refresh process. Seifert said the board has engaged with a broad cross-section of shareholders and acknowledged Beretta Holding’s proxy proposal regarding board composition, while stating management remains confident the current board mix supports long-term performance and oversight of the company’s strategy.

About Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc. (NYSE:RGR)

Sturm, Ruger & Company, Inc, founded in 1949 by William B. Ruger and Alexander McCormick Sturm, is a leading American designer and manufacturer of firearms. Headquartered in Newport, New Hampshire, the company has established a reputation for precision engineering and durable products. Its manufacturing footprint includes facilities in Newport and Mayodan, North Carolina, where it maintains a vertically integrated production model spanning metallurgy, machining, and assembly.

The company’s product portfolio encompasses a broad range of small arms, including centerfire and rimfire rifles, shotguns, semi-automatic pistols, revolvers, and accessories.

