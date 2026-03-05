Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) CEO Matthew Flake Sells 91,590 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) CEO Matthew Flake sold 91,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.75, for a total value of $4,556,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 503,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,064,796.25. This trade represents a 15.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Q2 Stock Performance

QTWO opened at $49.98 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27 and a beta of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.16 and a twelve month high of $96.68.

Key Stories Impacting Q2

Here are the key news stories impacting Q2 this week:

Neutral Sentiment: General market coverage flagged Q2 among names with notable moves yesterday; the piece itself is a broad movers roundup and does not provide company-specific fundamentals that would clearly move the stock. Stocks making big moves yesterday: Q2 Holdings, AAON, Carnival, BWX, and Northrop Grumman

General market coverage flagged Q2 among names with notable moves yesterday; the piece itself is a broad movers roundup and does not provide company-specific fundamentals that would clearly move the stock. Negative Sentiment: Coordinated insider selling: over March 3–4 several executives sold large blocks of shares — including CEO Matthew Flake (sold 26,921 on Mar 3 and 91,590 on Mar 4), CFO Jonathan Price, and other senior officers and insiders. Combined filings show roughly ~273k shares were sold for aggregate proceeds of about $13.6M, a material reduction in several insiders’ holdings. Such concentrated senior-executive selling commonly creates downward pressure and can be read negatively by investors unless framed as scheduled/diversification sales. CEO Form 4 filing

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QTWO. Stifel Nicolaus set a $75.00 price target on Q2 in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Q2 from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Q2 from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Q2 from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Q2 in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.29.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Q2

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. MidFirst Bank purchased a new stake in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at about $200,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Q2 by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 232,072 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,746,000 after purchasing an additional 47,274 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Q2 in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $246,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Q2 during the fourth quarter valued at $257,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury boosted its stake in Q2 by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 27,424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc develops and delivers cloud-based digital banking solutions that enable banks and credit unions to enhance customer and member experiences. The company’s core offerings include the Q2 Platform, a comprehensive suite of online and mobile banking applications for retail and commercial customers, as well as digital onboarding, payments, and fraud prevention tools. Q2’s platform also provides analytics and reporting capabilities designed to help financial institutions tailor products, optimize workflows, and drive engagement.

Founded in 2004 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Q2 serves hundreds of financial institutions across the United States and Canada.

