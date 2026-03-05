Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, United Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $630.18 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $633.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $620.41. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $442.80 and a 1-year high of $641.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $843.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.

