Vanguard S&P 500 ETF $VOO Shares Acquired by Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,498 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,475 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $117,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 34,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,602,000 after buying an additional 2,112 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 4,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $87,000. Wellington Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter worth about $332,000. Finally, United Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $264,000.
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Vanguard S&P 500 ETF this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Big net inflows into equity ETFs in February reinforce demand for large-cap passive funds like VOO, supporting price strength. Equity ETFs Added $110 Billion in February – See the Leading ETFs
- Positive Sentiment: A new SPIVA-style finding that active ETFs struggle to outperform bolsters the case for low-cost, passive S&P 500 trackers such as VOO (flows and allocation tilts toward passive products). New SPIVA Report Shows Active ETFs Struggle to Outperform
- Positive Sentiment: Early-session recovery across US indices and improved intraday technical support helped lift S&P 500-linked ETFs, aiding VOO’s relief rally. NASDAQ Index, S&P 500 and Dow Jones Forecasts – US Indices Recover in Early Wednesday Move
- Positive Sentiment: Individual S&P 500 constituents reporting upside (e.g., Best Buy) provided localized lift to the index, which benefits VOO directly. Best Buy tops S&P 500 after earnings beat
- Neutral Sentiment: Vanguard expanded its product lineup with three new funds — noteworthy for the firm’s growth but not directly material to VOO’s S&P 500 exposure. Vanguard launches three new funds
- Neutral Sentiment: Comparisons between SPY and VOO highlight cost/liquidity differences for traders, but both track the same index so VOO’s performance remains tied to S&P 500 moves. Better S&P 500 ETF: State Street’s SPY vs. Vanguard’s VOO
- Negative Sentiment: Ongoing Middle East tensions (including Strait of Hormuz closure headlines) have recently driven futures and intraday volatility, creating downside risk that can pressure VOO during risk-off episodes. Stock Market Today: Dow Jones, S&P 500 Futures Plunge After Closure Of Strait Of Hormuz
- Negative Sentiment: Recent daily swings and premarket dips tied to geopolitical headlines show the market’s sensitivity to external shocks — a short-term headwind for broad-market ETFs like VOO. Why Is Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) Down Today, 3/3/2026?
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance
Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management-or indexing-investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard S&P 500 ETF
- The gold chart Wall Street is terrified of…
- America’s 1776 happening again
- Buy this Gold Stock Before May 2026
- What a Former CIA Agent Knows About the Coming Collapse
- “Fed Proof” Your Bank Account with THESE 4 Simple Steps
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.