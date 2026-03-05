Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF $GSLC

Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC lessened its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Free Report) by 5.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 447,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,054 shares during the period. Orion Porfolio Solutions LLC owned 0.40% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $58,243,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSLC. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:GSLC opened at $132.05 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $133.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $131.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.08 and a beta of 0.99. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $94.88 and a one year high of $134.87.

About Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSLC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight. GSLC was launched on Sep 21, 2015 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

