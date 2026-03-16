Cinctive Capital Management LP Buys New Shares in Equifax, Inc. $EFX

Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Equifax, Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 11,059 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,837,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Equifax by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in Equifax in the first quarter worth $204,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in Equifax by 14.6% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 2,523 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Equifax by 79.5% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Equifax by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,548 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Activity at Equifax

In other Equifax news, EVP John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.72, for a total value of $880,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 58,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,532,018.12. This represents a 7.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jamil Farshchi sold 6,213 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.81, for a total transaction of $1,216,567.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 41,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,035,259.16. This trade represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 49,671 shares of company stock worth $9,960,181. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EFX. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Argus raised shares of Equifax to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Monday, December 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Equifax from $240.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $238.57.

View Our Latest Stock Report on EFX

Equifax Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $184.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.41 and a 200-day moving average of $219.03. Equifax, Inc. has a one year low of $166.02 and a one year high of $281.03.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.04. Equifax had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equifax has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.300-8.700 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.630-1.730 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Equifax, Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Equifax Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Equifax’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Equifax’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Equifax Profile

(Free Report)

Equifax Inc (NYSE: EFX) is a global data, analytics and technology company that specializes in consumer and commercial credit reporting, decisioning tools and identity solutions. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Equifax is one of the three major consumer credit reporting agencies in the United States and provides credit information and related services to lenders, employers, governments and consumers worldwide.

The company’s offerings include consumer credit reports and scores, credit monitoring and identity protection services, and a range of business-oriented products for risk management, fraud detection and compliance.

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