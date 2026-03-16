Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. $SNPS

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 94,739 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,768 shares during the quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC owned 0.05% of Synopsys worth $46,743,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alpine Bank Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alpine Bank Wealth Management now owns 53 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Synopsys by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 54 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in Synopsys during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 85.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Synopsys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $600.00 price objective on Synopsys and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $480.00 price objective (down from $550.00) on shares of Synopsys in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Monday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $580.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC lowered Synopsys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $455.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $531.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Shelagh Glaser sold 3,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $460.77, for a total value of $1,685,035.89. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 17,842 shares in the company, valued at $8,221,058.34. This represents a 17.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Janet Lee sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $132,500.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 11,959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,338,270. The trade was a 2.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,945,036. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of SNPS opened at $412.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.26. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.74 and a 1-year high of $651.73. The stock has a market cap of $79.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $461.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $462.67.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Synopsys had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 13.76%.Synopsys’s revenue was up 65.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 EPS. Synopsys has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.380-14.460 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.110-3.170 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Profile

(Free Report)

Synopsys, Inc is a leading provider of electronic design automation (EDA) software and semiconductor intellectual property (IP) used to design, verify and manufacture integrated circuits and complex systems-on-chip (SoCs). Its product portfolio spans tools and technologies for front?end design and synthesis, simulation and verification, physical implementation and signoff, and design-for-manufacturability, enabling chip designers to move from architecture through tape?out.

In addition to core EDA offerings, Synopsys supplies a broad set of semiconductor IP building blocks — such as interface, memory and analog/mixed-signal cores — that customers integrate into SoCs to accelerate development.

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