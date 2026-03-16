Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ) Short Interest Up 41.4% in February

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DUKZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 4,451 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 12th total of 3,148 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 12,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Based on an average trading volume of 12,327 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of DUKZ opened at $25.01 on Monday. Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF has a one year low of $24.09 and a one year high of $25.84. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.46.

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Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 5th were paid a $0.0763 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 5th. This is a positive change from Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF Company Profile

The Ocean Park Diversified Income ETF (DUKZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that tactically allocates assets across various fixed income ETFs that are unconstrained by credit quality, maturity, or geography. The fund seeks to provide total return while mitigating downside risk DUKZ was launched on Jul 10, 2024 and is issued by Ocean Park.

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