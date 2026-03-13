Mackenzie Financial Corp Raises Stock Position in PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation $PRCT

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation (NASDAQ:PRCT – Free Report) by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,454,434 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 745,778 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned about 2.60% of PROCEPT BioRobotics worth $51,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in the 3rd quarter worth $1,132,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new position in PROCEPT BioRobotics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,892,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 109.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 159,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,209,000 after buying an additional 83,498 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 175.7% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 1,568,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,992,000 after buying an additional 999,873 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in PROCEPT BioRobotics by 104.8% in the second quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 63,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,636,000 after buying an additional 32,301 shares during the last quarter. 89.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Alaleh Nouri sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total transaction of $163,340.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 114,264 shares in the company, valued at $2,708,056.80. The trade was a 5.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Waters sold 6,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.70, for a total value of $159,287.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 152,264 shares in the company, valued at $3,608,656.80. This represents a 4.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 426,262 shares of company stock valued at $10,483,091 and sold 16,856 shares valued at $405,811. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PRCT. Wall Street Zen lowered PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics from $50.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of PROCEPT BioRobotics in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PROCEPT BioRobotics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.82.

Here are the key news stories impacting PROCEPT BioRobotics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Director bought approximately $4.28M of PRCT stock, signaling insider confidence in the company. Article Title

Director bought approximately $4.28M of PRCT stock, signaling insider confidence in the company. Positive Sentiment: Another director purchase of about $2.42M reported, reinforcing insider accumulation that can support the share price. Article Title

Another director purchase of about $2.42M reported, reinforcing insider accumulation that can support the share price. Positive Sentiment: Company announced the international launch of the HYDROS robotic system (next?generation Aquablation platform), which expands addressable markets and supports long?term revenue growth. Article Title

Company announced the international launch of the HYDROS robotic system (next?generation Aquablation platform), which expands addressable markets and supports long?term revenue growth. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage noted a gap?up in shares following insider buying, indicating short?term market reaction to the purchases but not resolving broader concerns. Article Title

Coverage noted a gap?up in shares following insider buying, indicating short?term market reaction to the purchases but not resolving broader concerns. Negative Sentiment: Levi & Korsinsky flagged an alleged $50.2M adjusted EBITDA loss versus a previously projected $35M, and is investigating — this raises concerns about financial reporting and could pressure the stock. Article Title

Levi & Korsinsky flagged an alleged $50.2M adjusted EBITDA loss versus a previously projected $35M, and is investigating — this raises concerns about financial reporting and could pressure the stock. Negative Sentiment: Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into PRCT, signaling potential litigation or shareholder claims that could drive legal costs and uncertainty. Article Title

Pomerantz LLP announced an investor investigation into PRCT, signaling potential litigation or shareholder claims that could drive legal costs and uncertainty. Negative Sentiment: An EVP, Alaleh Nouri, sold 3,243 shares (~$83k) and reduced ownership ~2.8% — insider selling can be interpreted negatively, though the size is modest relative to the director buys. SEC filing: Form 4

PROCEPT BioRobotics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRCT opened at $26.12 on Friday. PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation has a 52 week low of $19.35 and a 52 week high of $66.85. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.63. The company has a quick ratio of 5.77, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.27 and a beta of 1.02.

PROCEPT BioRobotics (NASDAQ:PRCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $76.38 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.70 million. PROCEPT BioRobotics had a negative net margin of 31.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PROCEPT BioRobotics Corporation will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

About PROCEPT BioRobotics

PROCEPT BioRobotics, Inc is a medical device company specializing in the development and commercialization of robotic systems for the treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH). The company’s technology leverages precision robotics and real-time imaging to perform minimally invasive procedures, aiming to reduce patient recovery time and improve clinical outcomes compared to traditional surgical approaches.

The company’s flagship product, the AquaBeam Robotic System, uses a high-velocity waterjet to selectively remove prostate tissue while preserving surrounding healthy structures.

