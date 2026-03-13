Seagate Technology Holdings PLC $STX Shares Bought by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 194,676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,844 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp owned 0.09% of Seagate Technology worth $45,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 43.7% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. United Community Bank increased its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. United Community Bank now owns 169 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Seagate Technology by 884.2% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 187 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STX. BNP Paribas Exane lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $430.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $337.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Zacks Research upgraded Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on Seagate Technology from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp set a $500.00 target price on Seagate Technology in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $447.35.

Seagate Technology Stock Performance

Shares of STX stock opened at $373.98 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $376.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $288.93. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a one year low of $63.19 and a one year high of $459.84. The stock has a market cap of $81.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 19.59% and a negative return on equity of 936.38%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. Seagate Technology has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 3.200-3.600 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 EPS for the current year.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 25th. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.48%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP James Ci Lee sold 673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.85, for a total transaction of $234,776.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,654.45. This trade represents a 72.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 20,195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $442.29, for a total transaction of $8,932,046.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 3,092 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,367,560.68. The trade was a 86.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 89,051 shares of company stock valued at $34,430,409. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) is a global data storage company that designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of storage products and systems. The firm’s product portfolio includes traditional hard disk drives (HDDs), solid-state drives (SSDs), hybrid storage devices and integrated storage systems aimed at enterprise, cloud, OEM and consumer markets. Seagate also provides services that support its hardware offerings, including data recovery and storage management solutions.

Seagate’s products are used in a wide array of applications, from large-scale data centers and cloud infrastructure to desktop and portable consumer devices.

