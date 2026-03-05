Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Lowers Stake in ING Group, N.V. $ING

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC lessened its holdings in ING Group, N.V. (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 19,435 shares during the period. ING Group comprises about 0.8% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s holdings in ING Group were worth $2,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of ING Group by 249.9% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,047,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,404,000 after buying an additional 1,462,527 shares in the last quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA grew its stake in ING Group by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. ABC Arbitrage SA now owns 900,936 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,496,000 after acquiring an additional 664,063 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in ING Group by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,764,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $191,681,000 after acquiring an additional 593,424 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in ING Group by 22.2% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,721,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,884,000 after acquiring an additional 312,720 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ING Group by 25.2% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,314,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 264,858 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ING shares. Citigroup raised shares of ING Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 21st. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of ING Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of ING Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 14th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut ING Group from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:ING opened at $27.27 on Thursday. ING Group, N.V. has a one year low of $16.47 and a one year high of $31.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

ING Group (NYSE:ING – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.06. ING Group had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 27.50%.The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.67 billion. On average, analysts predict that ING Group, N.V. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a $0.8796 dividend. This represents a yield of 589.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. ING Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.87%.

ING Group N.V. is a Dutch multinational financial services company headquartered in Amsterdam. Formed through the consolidation of Dutch financial businesses, ING operates as a banking and financial services group that serves retail, small and medium-sized enterprises, large corporates and institutional clients. The company is organized under a two-tier governance model common in the Netherlands, with an Executive Board responsible for day-to-day management and a Supervisory Board providing oversight.

ING’s principal activities include retail and direct banking, commercial and wholesale banking, corporate lending, transaction services and cash management, and a range of investment and savings products.

