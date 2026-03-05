Leeward Financial Partners LLC Sells 31,858 Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF $VUSB

Leeward Financial Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BATS:VUSB – Free Report) by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,858 shares during the period. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF comprises 1.3% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Front Row Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Chandler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000.

BATS:VUSB opened at $49.81 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day moving average of $49.89. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $49.42 and a 52 week high of $50.03.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1653 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.0%.

The Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF (VUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund actively invests in investment grade securities while aiming to maintain a dollar-weighted average maturity of 0 to 2 years. VUSB was launched on Apr 5, 2021 and is managed by Vanguard.

