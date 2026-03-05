Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK Shares Bought by Leeward Financial Partners LLC

Leeward Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,088 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,614 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $7,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VBK. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,953,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,756,386,000 after acquiring an additional 97,104 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 100.8% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,924,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,099,000 after buying an additional 966,444 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,496,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 938,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,981,000 after acquiring an additional 18,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 683,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,555,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $318.77 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $214.77 and a fifty-two week high of $329.04. The company has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a PE ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $317.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $305.55.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

