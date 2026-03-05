KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $14.49 Million Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF $VHT

KCM Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 47.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,804 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,644 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Vanguard Health Care ETF worth $14,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.5% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,919,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,586,000 after buying an additional 448,964 shares in the last quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. PGIM Custom Harvest LLC now owns 1,346,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,293,000 after purchasing an additional 317,681 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1,661.0% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 360,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,479,000 after purchasing an additional 339,847 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 250,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,302,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 166,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,131,000 after buying an additional 1,687 shares during the period.

Shares of VHT stock opened at $290.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $234.11 and a 12 month high of $298.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $290.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $277.73.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups. The first group includes companies that manufacture health care equipment and supplies or provide health care related services (such as distributors of health care products, providers of basic health care services, and owners and operators of health care facilities and organizations).

