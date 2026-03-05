Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC Invests $2.02 Million in Eni SpA $E

Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 57,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,000. ENI comprises 0.6% of Integrated Quantitative Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of E. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ENI by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 916 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in ENI by 2,488.4% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 1,113 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ENI by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ENI by 84.0% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 10.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,637 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 433 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of E opened at $46.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.88. Eni SpA has a twelve month low of $24.65 and a twelve month high of $47.80.

ENI ( NYSE:E Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. ENI had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The company had revenue of $24.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eni SpA will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ENI in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ENI from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Research raised ENI from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ENI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ENI in a research report on Friday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ENI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.60.

ENI S.p.A. is an integrated energy company headquartered in Rome, Italy, founded in 1953 as a state-established hydrocarbon entity and later transformed into a publicly traded multinational. The firm’s activities span the full hydrocarbon value chain and extend into power generation and low?carbon energy solutions. ENI maintains a long history in exploration and production, engineering and project development, and downstream operations that include refining, petrochemicals and retail fuel distribution.

Core businesses include upstream exploration and production of oil and natural gas, midstream and liquefied natural gas (LNG) handling, and downstream refining and marketing of petroleum products and lubricants.

