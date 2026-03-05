Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ) vs. Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Head-To-Head Analysis

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Free Report) and Destination Maternity (OTCMKTS:DESTQ – Get Free Report) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Stitch Fix and Destination Maternity’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Stitch Fix -2.23% -14.38% -5.88% Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Stitch Fix and Destination Maternity”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Stitch Fix $1.27 billion 0.34 -$28.74 million ($0.16) -19.94 Destination Maternity N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Destination Maternity has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Stitch Fix.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

71.0% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Stitch Fix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Destination Maternity shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Stitch Fix and Destination Maternity, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Stitch Fix 1 4 1 0 2.00 Destination Maternity 0 0 0 0 0.00

Stitch Fix currently has a consensus target price of $5.33, indicating a potential upside of 67.19%. Given Stitch Fix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Stitch Fix is more favorable than Destination Maternity.

Summary

Stitch Fix beats Destination Maternity on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc. sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories for men, women, and kids through its website and mobile application in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc. and changed its name to Stitch Fix, Inc. in October 2011. Stitch Fix, Inc. was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Destination Maternity

Destination Maternity Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and sale of maternity apparel and related accessories. It operates stores under three brands: Motherhood Maternity, A Pea in the Pod, and Destination Maternity. The Motherhood Maternity brand serves maternity apparel business, which is used in special occasion, offering quality merchandise at affordable value. The A Pea in the Pod brand is a contemporary, fashion-forward assortment including a curated selection of exclusive designer labels at premium pricing, offering the mom2be fashionable maternity pieces that reflect her uncompromising sense of style in both casual and career apparel. The Destination Maternity brand relates to a selection of fashion offers all three brands, plus skincare, fitness, and nutritional products to pamper the pregnant woman. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Moorestown, NJ.

